“This is the season of freedom:
Of relieving the ancient journey,
Of remembering the treacherous path.
This is the season that calls us to stand together,
The season that summons us to G-d’s Law,
The season that leads us home.”
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and community as he leads a meditative, uplifting and soul-satisfying Musical Shabbat on May 8 at 6 p.m. For online access, visit jcogs.org for the link.
Why cook on Saturday, April 16, the second night of Passover, when you can kick back and enjoy ours? Led by Fainsilber and catered by chef Nadav, let’s make up for those two years apart and enjoy Passover as a community once again. Visit jcogs.org to view the menu and make your reservations.
Save the date, April 27, for our annual Yom HaShoah commemoration — Holocaust Remembrance Day. This year’s theme is “saving memories” It will feature prayers, candlighting ceremony, readings by local interfaith clergy and the film: “3 Minutes – A Lengthening.” Stephen Pite, assistant dean of Goddard College, will facilitate a Q&A after the showing. Co-sponsors are the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, Stowe Jewish Film Festival and Vermont Holocaust Memorial.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Metzora, Leviticus 14:1-15:33. Rabbi Pauline Bebe, the first ordained female rabbi in France, who leads a Progressive congregation in Paris, reminds us that the mikveh reintroduces spirituality into our lives in a habitual manner. When we remember that we are created in the image of G-d, mikveh becomes a reminder of the infinite, the immortal within the human, the limitless options offered to humanity.
— Patti Rubin
