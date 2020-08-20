Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on Friday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Click on jcogs.org for login information. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
“Justice, justice shall you pursue …” The repetition of the word tzedek, (justice), emphasizes our responsibility to carry out the daily discipline of performing acts of social justice. This powerful reminder appears in Shoftim, (Deut. 16:18 – 21:9), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat.
Rabbi Harold Kushner suggests that “being in God’s presence is not a matter of being in the right place, but of doing the right things. What must be happening in our lives for us to feel that we are in the presence of God?
Prayer is one response. Love is another. Performing acts of tikkun olam, and loving kindness, signal the issues before us that have become our responsibility as modern-day Jews.
Another response before us, especially as we anticipate the start of Elul, is the introspection; as well as the self-discovery that awaits each of us.
— Patti C. Rubin
