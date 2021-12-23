“In Jewish history, a name has its own history and its own memory. It connects beings with their origins. To retrace its path is then to embark on an adventure in which the destiny of a single word becomes one with that of a community.
“It is to undertake a passionate and enriching quest for all those who may live in your name.”
— Elie Wiesel
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a meditative, uplifting and heart-warming online-only musical Shabbat service on Friday, Dec. 24, at 6 p.m.
Let’s stay connected during these challenging times. Register for the Zoom link at jcogs.org. And don’t forget your Chinese food.
JCOGS is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Monday, Dec. 27, from 12:30-5 p.m. The Red Cross reports dangerously low blood supply at this time of year. Only volunteer donors can fulfill this critical need. Walk-ins are most welcome. Give the gift of life. If you are unable to give, encourage those you know who can, to schedule an appointment at redcross.org.
As we open the Book of Exodus and read Shemot (Exodus 1:1-6:1), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, a leader emerges: Moses. Our introduction to Moses highlights both his humility and his apprehension about leading the Jewish people. He is modest, but God as his mentor empowers him at the burning bush with the words, “they will listen to you.”
Moses stared at the burning bush, fully present-minded. Possibly a lesson for us as we face our own metaphorical bushes. Stop. Gaze. Devote your full attention to the person or situation before you. Keep the translation of Shemot alive by speaking the names of others to honor them.
— Patti Rubin
