If you are reading this on Thursday, Aug. 13, consider donating blood today, if you are able. Appointments are required. Schedule online at redcrossblood.org or jcogs.org. The Red Cross Blood Drive at JCOGS is from noon-5 p.m.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on Friday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login information. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Re’eh, (Deut. 11:26 -16:17). It reiterates the idea that society’s behavior has consequences. Strict commandments are given for the Israelites to follow when they occupy the land. Important themes are the centralization of worship, injunctions against idolatry, kashrut and the laws that govern tithing.
The literal meaning of tzedakah is righteousness or social justice. For Jews, tzedakah is not merely a gesture of kindness, but an act of justice: the carrying out of a responsibility. No one is exempt. Even those who are dependent on tzedakah are obligated to give something.
Chapter 15, Verse 11, reminds us of our responsibility to eradicate poverty.
One way to help is to support the work of the Lamoille Community Food Share.
Their website is: lcfoodshare.org.
Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.