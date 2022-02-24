“First a spark, then candle glow.
I watched you at sunset time, eyes sparkling in Shabbat light.
Circling above the flames, my hands pulled the warmth of Shabbat peace inside.
Praying for a good week and for blessing.
Take time — the lights beckon for dreams and wonder,
for the candles grow smaller, the children taller, even as we pray.
Hold this sunset moment and let it go into morning light.”
— Sandy Eisenberg Sasso, “First a Spark”
No scheduled Kabbalat Shabbat service at JCOGS on Feb. 25 allows us the opportunity to seek Shabbat worship online or in person, as well as longer Shabbat dinners. But mark your calendars for our March Shabbat services which offer something for everyone.
On Friday, March 4, Dinah Yessne from Central Vermont Refugee Action Network will speak about the current situation and local opportunities for assisting refugees and asylum seekers. This service will be both in person and on Zoom. To register for the link, visit jcogs.org.
Save the dates Wednesday, March 16 to Friday, March 25, for an epic night of Purim pandemonium. Get your groggers ready.
In Vayakhel (Exodus 35:1-38:20), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, the mitzvah of observing Shabbat and the God-inspired instructions for building and furnishing the tabernacle dominate the portion. With the golden calf incident behind them, we read that the Israelities now feel confident that their God will always be there for them.
Can the human soul thrive without being nourished? And what comes first: giving or receiving? Perhaps these tzedakah-based energies feed one another in an endless cycle. What nourishes us and holds the power to enhance our capacity to give? Shabbat.
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.