Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat on Friday, Sept. 11 at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Celebrate Elul Zman: A month of reflection and resilience in preparation of the High Holy Days.
From Erev Rosh Hashanah to Tashlich, complete with music and shofar services.
From Kol Nidrei to Neilah and Havdalah, with creative and meaningful programming in-between: all to ensure a happy, healthy, blessed New Year.
If you have not yet registered online, do so by visiting jcogs.org.
Our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Nitzavim-Vayeilech, (Deut. 29:9 – 31:1-30). Imagine the Israelites standing, ready to cross the Jordan River to enter the Promised land. But before they can move forward, they anticipate the powerful words of Moses: “I have put before you life and death, blessing and curse.” Nitzavim concludes with the continuation of that stirring charge: choose life and prosperity versus death and adversity.
Vayeilech focuses on leadership succession. Moses grooms Joshua, while preparing the Israelites for a seamless transition of leadership. Moses is certainly not a “short-timer.” Knowing that he cannot enter the Promised Land and is nearing death does not lessen his commitment to carry out his role and responsibilities.
— Patti C. Rubin
