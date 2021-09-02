“To a new year that is good and sweet
with apples dipped in sticky honey
pomegranate seeds that stain —
the true fruit that tempted Eve.
For though we are imperfect and like she
we owe apologies, we may remain
another year in this messy world.
Surely even G-d above must know
a sweet beginning is a sacred need.”
— Maia Evrona
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, Sept. 3, at 6 p.m., as we worship together on this last Shabbat during the month of Elul, under our tent, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
Rosh Hashanah (5782) represents the start of the Jewish New Year: a time to ready ourselves for introspection through focused prayer, music and song, shofar blasts, festive sweet foods and joyful celebration in community.
Erev Rosh Hashanah services begin on Monday, Sept. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Visit jcogs.org for the complete schedule of services and other in-person community activities.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Nitzavim, (Deut. 29:9 – 30:20).
Imagine an appreciable communal gathering. Not just the leaders, but every single community member. All are called together to stand before God in their truth to renew their relationship: it’s covenant renewal time.
Where do you stand as you prepare to enter the New Year?
— Patti C. Rubin
