“The exodus from Egypt has inspired resistance movements throughout the ages, as the downtrodden of many lands and faiths have invoked the potent phrase of self-determination: Let my people go!”
— Rachel Havrelock
Updated: January 19, 2023 @ 9:48 pm
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a meditative and uplifting musical Shabbat service on Friday, Jan. 20, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Save the date, Saturday, Jan. 28, as JCOGS invites our members and the public to creatively honor International Holocaust Remembrance Day, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Visit jcogs.org for the complete program specifics.
Va-eira (Exodus 6:2-9:35), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, translates to “I appeared.” Moses is called by G-d to lead the Jewish people. Modest and humble, Moses questions G-d’s choice. But despite some trepidation, Moses steps up and accepts the challenging responsibility.
It is Aaron that makes the difference, which is a testament to his leadership in the Jewish community. Aaron’s sensitivity and compassion helps Moses take steps to overcome many obstacles, which is a reflection of strong leadership.
Most of our portion is devoted to detailed descriptions of the first seven “signs,” setting the stage for the Israelites’ ultimate journey into freedom from slavery.
Don’t miss out on upcoming programming. Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
