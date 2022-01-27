“Mishpatim ends dramatically with the Presence of G-d appearing in the sight of the Israelites as a consuming cloud of fire on the top of the mountain. Moses went inside the cloud and ascended the mountain. In meditation, he remained on the mountain for forty days and nights.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative, musical Shabbat on Friday, Jan. 28, at 6 p.m., from the bimah at Beth Jacob Synagogue in Montpelier. Families of Olam Chesed Hebrew School from both synagogues will share the theme of Shalom and the joy of Shabbat. To register for the Zoom link, visit jcogs.org.
In this week’s Torah portion, Mishpatim (Exodus 21:1-24:18), the Jewish people receive a series of laws — an exhaustive list of over 50 separate mitzvot, oy!
Central to all is the need to treat one another decently and remove any hatred from our hearts.
Fittingly, among the Torah’s laws is a stricture against mistreating animals in any way. Did you know that pets are to be given their meals before their guardians sit down to their meals? Moreover, if you should see a working animal struggling under its load, we are commanded to help its owner remove the pack, so it does not suffer.
There also exists a Talmudic edict that we are to greet everyone and offer them a smile every day. Performing that simple act can help another human being and possibly begin an exchange that welcomes someone who deeply needs to feel human warmth, especially during these challenging, uncertain times.
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.