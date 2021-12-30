From “Shelter of Peace,” (Hashiveinu) written by the late Debbie Friedman: “And when you are on your way enveloped in the shelter of my wings, feel your heart dancing, feel your heart sing.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and guests on Friday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditative, virtual, musical Shabbat service with a special Hashiveinu Reflection. Visit jcogs.org to register.
Block out time to watch “Kiss the Ground” before participating in a timely discussion led by Craig Oshkello on Saturday, Jan. 16, after Havdalah at 5:30 p.m.
“Kiss the Ground” is a documentary narrated by vegan activist and actor Woody Harrelson, about how, through a soil-nourishing diet, each of us can help reverse global warming. This program is sponsored by the JCOGS Green Team. Visit jcogs.org for viewing and sign-on information.
In honor of Dr. Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy, the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition presents as its annual program, “Spiritual Lessons: A Dialogue on Race, Faith and Justice,” featuring six local advocates for social justice. Join us virtually on Sunday, Jan. 17, at 4 p.m. by visiting stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Va’eira, Exodus 6:2-9:35, is our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat. We learn that Moses is called by God to lead the Jewish people. Modest and humble, Moses questions God’s leadership choice. But despite trepidation, Moses steps up and accepts the overwhelming responsibility.
— Patti C. Rubin
