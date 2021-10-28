“it is a matter of light
we rise in darkness, go down in darkness
in the dusk we remember what we had almost forgotten
by starlight we suspect what we almost knew
there is truth in the shadows moving like water
to the tug of the moon
only when darkness is splintered
by the fierce blow of the sun
do we open our eyes finally and dream”
— Linda Pastan
Make plans to celebrate with Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in a new member musical Shabbat service, complete with accompanying musicians and our spontaneous choir at 6 p.m., Friday, Oct. 29, the eve of his birthday. Join in-person or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
From book readings and Yiddish learning to “Foundations for a Thoughtful Judaism” from the Shalom Hartman Institute, there are options for all as we mark 5782 with enriched Jewish adult education.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chayei Sarah, (Gen, 23:1-25:18). It focuses on Abraham’s attempts to honor Sarah after her death by procuring a suitable burial site for her, as well as an honorable wife for Isaac. Abraham succeeds at both tasks.
Sarah was first named Sarai, Hebrew for “my princess,” and regarded as the greatest among the seven women who are honored as prophetesses in pious Jewish tradition. As Jewish communities evolve and definitions of words as well as people’s roles acquire different meanings, Sarah continues to endure as a model for Jewish women.
— Patti C. Rubin
