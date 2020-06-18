Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative Musical Shabbat service on June 19 at 6 p.m., via the Zoom platform. Click on jcogs.org for login directives. Guests and visitors are most welcome to connect with our virtual haimish community.

Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Sh’lach L’cha, (Numbers 13:1-15:41). Moses’ leadership continues to be challenged, as our portion opens with God directing Moses to send one leader from each ancestral tribe to scout the land and report back. Ten scouts were negative in their reporting, but somewhat hopeful. What impact can collective negativity have on a community? Conversely, Joshua and Caleb’s report, filled with optimism, reflected their leadership skill sets, as well as confidence about the future.

Their positive reporting underscored not only exemplary leadership skills, but visioning, passion and commitment. Optimism remains key for growth and sustainability.

— Patti C. Rubin

