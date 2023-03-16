“You have blessed me with many gifts, G-d, but I know it is my task to realize them. May I never underestimate my potential, may I never lose hope. May I find the strength to strive for better, the courage to be different, the energy to give all that I have to offer.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in a rousing, meditative and uplifting musical Shabbat service on Friday, March 17 at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Make plans now as you read this to attend Addressing Poverty in Lamoille: An Interfaith Teach-In and Fundraiser. We will gather at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church on Monday, March 20, at 6:30 p.m. Be prepared to hear the stories directly from those who are directly impacted.
Then take action. Keynote speaker is Saudia Lamont.
Our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, which closes the Book of Exodus, is Yayakhel-Pekudei (Exodus 35:1-40:38). With the golden calf incident behind them, we read that the Israelites are confident that their G-d will always be there for them. Can the human soul thrive without being nourished? And what comes first: giving or receiving? Perhaps these tzedakah-based energies feed one another in an endless cycle. What nourishes us and holds the power to enhance our capacity to give?
Speaking of giving: Why did Moses insist on the Mishkan gifting to stop? Sixteenth-century Italian Torah commentator and physician, Rabbi Sforno explains that G-d was very specific about what this house of worship should look like. Sforno believed that overwhelming generosity should always be received with gratitude.
Rabbi Sarah Bassin shares that Moses’s myopic oversight helps us to better understand that when passionate people express an eagerness to help, they are expressing a spiritual desire. They simply want to become part of something bigger than themselves.
