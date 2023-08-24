“We stand here in the middle, hearing the shofar sound forth from the past and the future. But the sound we most need to hear is the call of the present, the shofar that says to us in this very moment, ‘Wake up! You are being called.’
We submit. We are noticed. We are being called.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m., both in-person and online. Celebrate the month of Elul with the sound of the shofar and inspired words.
Save the date, Thursday, Aug. 31, for the screening of “Mujeres Fuertes,” a documentary by film producer, author and self-defense instructor Toby Israel. Following the film, participants will engage in a hands-on workshop. The program begins at 6:30 p.m. Register at jcogs.org.
Contained in our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, Ki Tetzei (Deuteuronomy 21:10-25:19), are 72 of the 613 commandments according to Maimonides. Topics addressed range from family relationships to miscellaneous laws that focus on commitments to G-d and our neighbors.
But before the close of the portion, that also deals with the blotting out the memory of Amalek, we are reminded of the social justice laws protecting the poor and the weak with binding laws.
And let us not forget the numerous verses that dictate how we treat animals.
