“I am not always in the mood to pray. I do not always have the vision and the strength to say a word in the presence of G-d. But when I am weak, it is the law that gives me strength; when my vision is dim, it is the duty that gives me insight.”
— Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, July 14, at 6 p.m., as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service in our sanctuary and online.
You are invited to a celebration of culture and community as JCOGS presents Summer Stars: 5 films and a concert. Make plans now to attend. Tickets can be purchased at sprucepeakarts.org/summerstars.
First up is the film, “Nava Nagila.” It’s a documentary following the history, mystery and meaning of this great Jewish music standard. If you have attended a Jewish wedding or other simcha, you’ve danced it. The film is showing on Sunday, July 23 at 7 p.m.
Save the date, Aug. 5 for the folk-fusion concert showcasing Nefesh Mountain, at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. If unfamiliar, stream their latest, “Revival.”
The Book of Numbers is a body of work that deals exclusively with the wanderings and experiences of the journeying of the Israelites in the wilderness. We close our reading of the Book of Numbers with the double Torah portion of Matot-Masei (Numbers 30:12-36:13).
Our reading begins with the requirement that a person carry out his or her promises, a cornerstone of biblical morality by insisting on the binding nature of oaths, the Torah’s lesson is to influence people to be very cautious before undertaking a vow.
Rabbi Jordan D. Cohen suggests that to break a pledge is to take something that is sacred and make it secular, or even profane. He adds that we are to guard our words carefully, always being aware of their power. If we are to be holy, then we must keep our words holy. One way to do that, as our tradition suggests, is to avoid making vows.
