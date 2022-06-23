“You heard our ancestors’ cries as slaves in Egypt,
Freed us from harsh labors with outstretched arm,
Delivered us from bondage, took us to be your people,
And brought us to our Promised Land.
You heard the cries of Black slaves
in this country. Freed them, officially,
on this day with an outstretched arm.
May you continue to:
Deliver us from the bondage
of injustice; Take us to be your people,
treated by all with love and equity,
And bring us to a moment when
this Land fulfills its Promises.”
— Rabbis Sharon Barr Skolnik and Hillel Skolnik
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, June 24 at 6 p.m., along with JCOGS members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service in-person and online.
JCOGS proudly supports the Lamoille Community Food Share by encouraging non-perishable donations throughout the year. Needed are healthy options for children during summer vacation. Our receptacle is conveniently located outside the front door.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Sh’lach L’cha (Numbers 13:1-15:41). The significance of self-confidence and self-esteem is one of its many themes.
We read that Moses chooses 12 younger chieftains for what is deemed to be a physically demanding journey. Ten of the 12 report “gloom and doom” by citing that the land was unconquerable and the inhabitants too powerful.
However, Joshua and Caleb instilled with moral courage spoke out respectfully in disagreement. Empowered by their leadership skill sets, their accounts promoted positive visioning and myriad possibilities for the land.
Social justice and advocacy are central tenets of Judaism. Joshua and Caleb stepped up as optimistic visionary leaders and took pride in speaking truth to power.
— Patti Rubin
