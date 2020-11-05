Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in a musical-filled Shabbat service on Friday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m., via Zoom. Visit jcogs.org for log-in procedures.
A winter coat drive is underway in support of homeless families living in Lamoille County. An interfaith youth group is requesting gently used coats of all sizes, hats, gloves, snow pants, boots, heavy socks and sweaters. Drop-off locations include Blessed Sacrament, Helen Day’s front porch, Church of Latter Day Saints in Johnson and the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe. The drive ends on Nov. 13.
Vayeira, (Gen. 18:1-22:24), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, begins with the hospitality of Abraham and Sarah. We read of the rush to quickly prepare the nourishment for the strangers, so it could be offered immediately. This act of chesed underscores that human beings are created in the image of God.
Vayeira is replenished with God-dominant family dramas, turbulence and entanglements: After the birth of Isaac, Sarah and Hagar desperately seek to protect their respective sons; Abraham argues aggressively with God about the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah; God tests Abraham in the shockingly dramatic Akedah, “the binding of Isaac.” The Baal Shem Tov taught that the world is a mirror, and that the defects we see in other people, are only a reflection of our own defects.
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.