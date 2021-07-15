“Here each leaf is a memory
crisply fallen to land.
The land is an ocean of leaves
gone crimson; the tips of branches
the color of pomegranates.
Here my thoughts are
burning the land in me
only speech rebuilds.”
— Yerra Sugarman
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, rousing, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Friday, July 16, at 6 p.m., in-person under our tent, as members return or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
Tisha b’Av, observed on the 9th of Av, is a day of mourning. In modern times, many Jews remember the tragedies that have befallen the Jewish people throughout history. It also affords us the opportunity to experience communal grief for our own personal losses. Make plans to participate in this experience on Saturday, July 17, from 8-9 p.m.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Devarim, (Deuteronomy 1:1-3:22). Devarim translates to “words.” Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humankind. Like Moses, we must be lovingly transparent and discipline ourselves to speak in a respectful manner that conveys humility and lovingkindness.
Andrea L. Weiss, assistant professor at Hebrew Union College Jewish Institute of Religion, reminds us that in Deuteronomy, the community as a whole is responsible for maintaining justice and economic stability, protecting the rights of every member, even animals.
— Patti Rubin
