“Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a rousing, meditative and uplifting musical Shabbat service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in-person and online.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“Forgiveness is not an occasional act, it is a constant attitude.” — Martin Luther King, Jr.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a rousing, meditative and uplifting musical Shabbat service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, in-person and online.
On Saturday, Jan. 7 is a 10 a.m. monthly Shabbat morning Torah service.
The Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition will honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., with a reception and concert program on Sunday, Jan. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Stowe Village Inn on Mountain Road. All proceeds will be in support of the Lamoille Community House 365 Campaign. For more information, contact Patti Rubin at checkoutgsic@gmail.com.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayigash.
We read that Judah approaches Joseph in a purely emotional manner. He regrets any sort of anger and tries his best to make a powerful case for a family in crisis. Judah’s most passionate speech is must-read. What Joseph’s brothers did to him was wrong and we are reminded that Joseph wept uncontrollably.
Joseph is a visionary, seeker and giver. Months ago, on Yom Kippur, we were Josephs. We not only turned to those we wronged but forgave and reconciled with them.
Joseph’s story positions him as a powerful teacher and role model. Joseph’s story shows us that although the path to forgiveness and reconciliation is daunting, it is crucial in order to live a life of peace, harmony and love.
— Patti C. Rubin
Our offices will be closed on Friday, December 30, for the holiday.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.