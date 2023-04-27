Holiness, it transpires
is not living hermit-like
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Holiness, it transpires
is not living hermit-like
in the rarefied air
of a mountain peak,
filling up days
in meditation and prayer,
spending nights seeking G-d
in the star-sprinkled sky.
It’s transcending the messiness,
the turmoil of our lives;
quelling impatience
with the people we love;
opening hearts
to the needy, the other;
sowing sparks of light
in every mundane hour.
As Rabbi David Fainsilber journeys back from his interfaith trip to Israel, we welcome back to the bimah, Dov Schiller, to lead us in Shabbat worship on Friday, April 28 at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
Our double portion for this coming Shabbat is Acharei Mot-K’doshim (Leviticus 16:1-20:27). In Leviticus 19:1-37, we find the holiness code, a compilation of moral, social justice, agricultural, ritualistic, secular and festival regulations.
K’doshim is found at the physical center of our Torah. Why? Because the concept of holiness is the most central idea in our Torah. How we can easily integrate holiness in our daily lives surfaces repeatedly.
Rabbi Dalia Marx, associate professor of liturgy and Midrash at the Jerusalem campus of Hebrew Union College, reminds us to remember that social justice and chesed, as well as the take-away in Leviticus 20-26 that G-d will only “set you apart” if you become holy through good deeds. This is the purpose we should aim for as we keep these mitzvot throughout our lives.
Don’t miss out, stay connected on jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.