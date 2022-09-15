Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., as we worship together during this month of Elul, in person or online.

As the multi-colored leaves drift gently to the ground, nature signals that summer will soon morph into autumn. And as the High Holy Days draw closer the need for introspection becomes apparent: Am I ready? Make plans now.

