Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on Sept. 16 at 6 p.m., as we worship together during this month of Elul, in person or online.
As the multi-colored leaves drift gently to the ground, nature signals that summer will soon morph into autumn. And as the High Holy Days draw closer the need for introspection becomes apparent: Am I ready? Make plans now.
Join members and friends at the Vermont LGBTQ Pride Parade in Burlington on Sunday, Sept. 18, at 12:15 p.m. Meet up at the Hood Plant parking lot on King Street.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tavo. (Deuteuronomy 26:1-29:8) It translates to “when you enter.” The Israelites are instructed to express their gratitude to G-d for their bountiful “first fruits” (bikkurim), harvests, as well as freedom from slavery by tithing 10 percent of their crops. Consequences for obeying or disobeying the covenant are delineated.
According to Rabbi Avraham Yitzchak Hakohen Kook, it is agriculture that has the power to unify the Jewish nation. He proposed that the ideal Jewish society is one based on an agricultural economy.
In the spirit of bikkurim, which involved Jews from all walks of life, Kook saw an opportunity to rectify the disrespect and alienation between the farmers and the townspeople. As a result of his efforts, respect was restored.
