“Fastening the light of the Sabbath candles
to my eyes, my palms as tents
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“Fastening the light of the Sabbath candles
to my eyes, my palms as tents
where my fathers rested in the desert.
The light wraps itself to my eyes.
The light gathers into me.”
— Rivka Miriam
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m., as he leads us in ushering Shabbat with epic Purim party pandemonium, in-person-in costume and online with the bodacious Brass Balagan Band. The Purim joy continues with crazy hats, costumes, and reading from our new Megillah will spark the true meaning of Purim.
A special oneg sponsored by Alison Link and the rabbi will follow our service in honor of Adar, Yonah and Hersh’s birthdays. Dessert sponsorship of hamantaschen by Bobbi Rood in honor of her March 11 bat mitzvah. A must attend.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Ki Tisa (Exodus 30:11-34:35). After census collection, demands and divesting, Aaron’s conduit golden calf, shattered stones and a radiant Moses, we are reminded of the power of Shabbat: “Remember the Sabbath Day to keep it holy.”
Author and educator Rabbi Kerry M. Olitzky prompts us to consider that Ki Tisa shows how Judaism can provide an anchor for individuals in a world that is chaotic and difficult to navigate. To nurture one’s relationship with G-d, one should continually expand one’s celebration of Shabbat.
Ki Tisa is also filled with pragmatism, activism, drama, questioning and a powerful reminder that 21st century Jews can relate to. Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, philosopher and civil rights activist best known for his writings on ethics, said about Shabbat “that the meaning of the Sabbath is to celebrate time rather than space.”
— Patti Rubin
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.