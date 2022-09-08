“We stand here in the middle, hearing the shofar sound forth from the past and the future. But the sound we most need to hear is the call of the present, the shofar that says to us in this very moment ‘Wake up! You are being called.’ We submit. We are noticed. We are being called.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Sept. 9, at 6 p.m., along with members and visitors as he leads us in a spiritually uplifting and inspiring musical Shabbat service in person and online.
High Holy Days are fast approaching. Visit jcogs.org to view and respond to the schedule of services and other innovative activities.
Have you pre-ordered your holiday challah and honey?
Contained in Ki Teitzei (Deuteronomy 21:10 -25:19), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, are 74 of the 613 commandments, the largest number to appear in any Torah portion. Topics addressed run the gamut from ecological sensitivities, defiant children, marriage and divorce to how to build a safe roof. The portion ends with an obligation to eradicate the memory of Amalek.
Deuteronomy 24:10-25:16 focuses on laws protecting the most vulnerable in our society. Adele Berlin, professor of biblical narrative and poetry reminds us that our portion’s strongly suggested goal is to create a balanced society in which the poor and weak are legally protected, and to not forget the numerous verses that dictate how we should treat animals.
