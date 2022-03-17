“O God, may we never become complacent,
faltering in our effort to build a world of peace.
Let the nations know and understand that justice
and right are better than dominion and conquest.
May all come to see that it is not by might nor
by power, but by Your spirit that life prevails.”
— Mishkan T’filah
If you are reading this on Thursday, March 17, you only have one day to costume-up for an epic Shabbat of Purim pandemonium with the bodacious Brass Balagan Band, and much more. Start time is 6 p.m., Friday, March 18. Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and your community, as we observe Purim in a state of joy.
Save the date for social justice event: Easter and Passover Interfaith Housing and Homelessness Teach-In: Wednesday, March 20, 6:30-8 p.m. Attend in person at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe or virtually. Housing insecurity and homelessness are two of the most pressing issues our neighbors face. Join like-minded others to learn the facts about complex housing issues and solutions..
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Tzav (Leviticus 6:1-8:36). Among the instructions, prohibitions and affirmations that dominate this portion, the well-being sacrifice is most inviting. Noted Israeli Torah commentator Nehama Leibowitz believes that the sacrifice of well-being is unusual. The offerer brings a gift yet asks nothing of God. Modern commentators suggest that by opening our hearts to gratitude, we allow ourselves introspection and spirituality.
The sage messaging we glean from Tzav is to express gratitude with a resounding and booming voice for others to hear, so that they too can share in the emotions of the grateful person, so that the grateful person can feel the emotions expressed.
— Patti C. Rubin
