“Be who you are, and may you be blessed in all that you are.”
— Marcia Falk
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an online-only musical Shabbat service on Friday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. For the Zoom link, register at jcogs.org.
Make a difference in the lives of our neighbors by helping the faith communities of the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition make Christmas dinners happen for the families that shop at the Lamoille Community Food Share. Simply fill a bag or bags with Christmas dinner non-perishables. Dropoff collection boxes are located at Stowe Community Church, Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church and JCOGS. If you prefer to write a check to support this project, the food share’s mailing address is P.O. Box 173, Morrisville VT 05661.
The Jewish community is hosting a blood drive for the American Red Cross on Monday, Dec. 27, from 12:30 p.m.-5 p.m. We welcome your participation. The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill this critical need.
Schedule your appointment today at redcross.org.
In Vayechi, (Genesis 47:28-50:26), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we read that Jacob, on his deathbed, places his hands on his grandsons Ephraim and Manasseh and blesses them. One line of the blessing cites an angel: “The angel who rescued me from all harm.”
Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz was one of the most prolific and preeminent rabbis of our generation. He wrote that human behavior can create angels. He taught that two kinds of angels exist: those made by God during creation, who continually interact with the world, and those created out of each human’s thoughts, deeds and actions.
— Patti C. Rubin
