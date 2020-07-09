“The social distancing we have all been compelled to undertake should become a tool of community-building and social-bonding. We must ensure that Jewish life isn’t enfeebled, but empowered.” — Ronald S. Lauder, president, World Jewish Congress
One of the most important facets of Jewish life is connecting with community.
Feeling a part of a Jewish community like JCOGS, is a strong emotional experience. Worldwide Shabbat services via Zoom, rather than the sanctuary have become our new normal. At-home Shabbat dinners continue to be festive and relaxing.
Save the date, July 17, for a special Shabbat at 6 p.m. Rabbi Rim Meirowitz returns to lead us in Shabbat worship. And share some compelling Torah wisdom, via the Zoom app platform. Rabbi Rim is rabbi emeritus of Temple Shir Tikvah, Winchester, MA.
Pinchas, (Numbers 25:10-30:1), our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, begins with the story of Phinehas, the priest. However, in the middle of our portion, we find feminist empowerment from the inheritance story of the five outspoken sisters who are also known as the daughters of Zelophehad. They challenge the inheritance system and succeed in securing a legacy for not only themselves, but for future generations.
Sisters Mahlah, Noah, Hoglah, Milcah and Tizrah are viewed as courageous women that changed history. Their significant gender equality story might prompt thoughts of five more extraordinary Jewish women: Bella Abzug, Betty Friedan, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Golda Meir and Gertrude Weil.
Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
