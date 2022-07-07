“And the women dancing with their timbrels
followed Miriam as she sang her song
Sing a song to the One whom we’ve exalted
Miriam and the women
danced and danced the whole night long…”
— Debbie Friedman
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, July 8, at 6 p.m., along with JCOGS members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative, musical Shabbat service in-person and online.
Get your tickets now for the first film of the Stowe Jewish Film Festival’s film season. On July 13, “Yerusalem” will be shown at the Spruce Performing Arts Center. This powerful film tells of the incredible story of Ethiopian Jewry.
Tickets for all films are available to purchase online through the festival’s partnership with Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center.
With more twists and turns than one can imagine, our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chukat (Numbers 19:1-22:1). Central to this portion are the deaths of Miriam and Aaron. Their deaths underscore the roles and responsibilities each carried out.
Miriam’s leadership skill sets were clearly apparent throughout the wanderings in the wilderness. Her outgoing personality allowed her to lead the women with tambourine to dance and sing. Eleazer succeeds Aaron. And Moses continues to be an exemplary, diplomatic and humble leader.
— Patti C. Rubin
