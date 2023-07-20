“Be with me
“Be with me
In my breathing,
In the quiet that fills the space.
Between us. Be with me.
Give me the words I need to hear.
Give me the words I need to say.”
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for a welcoming, uplifting, meditative musical Shabbat service on July 21, at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
You are invited to a celebration of culture and community as JCOGS presents Summer Stars: five films and a concert. Make plans now to attend. Tickets can be purchased at sprucepeakarts.org.
First up is the film “Hava Nagila,” a documentary following the history, mystery and meaning of this great Jewish music standard. If you have attended a Jewish wedding or other simcha, you have danced to it. The film showing is Sunday, July 23, at 7 p.m., at the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.
Save the date, Aug. 5, for the folk-fusion Nefesh Mountain concert at Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center. Stream their latest: “Revival.”
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Devarim (Deuteronomy 1:11-3:22).
Deuteronomy is the fifth and final book of our Torah. Devarim translates to “words.” Words are singularly the most powerful force available to humankind.
Like Moses, with unwavering intention, we must discipline ourselves to speak in a respectful manner that conveys humility and lovingkindness.
Most of Deuteronomy records the farewell speeches of Moses. Moses spoke to his people in the first person, in which he reiterates the events of 40 years in the desert, as he teaches them our Torah’s general principles.
— Patti C. Rubin
