“And G-d said to Moses
When you reap the harvest of your land
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
“And G-d said to Moses
When you reap the harvest of your land
you shall take choice flour, clear oil of beaten olives
they shall be holy
you shall leave them for the poor and the stranger.”
— Rabbi Rachel Barenblat
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, May 5, at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting and meditative musical Shabbat service as we celebrate our Olam Chesed year with families and friends, in our sanctuary and online.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Emor.
Positioned between the priestly blessing regulations and the tabernacle are the regulations for our Shabbat and festivals. It is in Leviticus 23 that we are given a calendar of sacred occasions.
Throughout our history, Jews have risked their lives to mark holidays and festivals. Whether they observed Passover in concentration camps, studied Torah in caves, whispered the Shema in attics or lit candles secretly, all believed in the power of our holidays and festivals.
As you read this, we are counting the Omer. Once the Temple in Jerusalem was destroyed, the Omer could no longer be presented to the priest, and the counting of days between Passover and Shavuot were in danger of being forgotten. So, the rabbis decided to make it part of the daily liturgy. For modern Jews, it has become the numerical link between Passover and Shavuot, and most importantly, a timely contemporary reminder to count each day because life is so very precious.
Visit jcogs.org for further information.
— Patti C. Rubin
Nominations are open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. This nomination period is your chance to write in names, so if you (or your favorite business) want to be on the list of finalists, spread the word. Nominations are open through May 17.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.