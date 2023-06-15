“With this challah, I honor my mothers.
Who enticed wisdom from grain.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%..
Showers and thundershowers in the evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: June 16, 2023 @ 2:28 am
“With this challah, I honor my mothers.
Who enticed wisdom from grain.
I honor the fire,
Which transforms again and again.
I honor the love which flows through my hands,
And I honor the Spirit
That brings forth this bread from the earth.
Amen.”
— Rabbi Lynn Gottlieb
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on June 16 at 6 p.m., as he welcomes guest speaker Rabbi Lonnie Kleinman as JCOGS’ honors Pride Month with a special Shabbat experience as he leads us in an uplifting and meditative Musical Shabbat service, in-person and online.
Rabbi Lonnie Kleinman, from Keshet, will discuss this week’s Torah portion in conjunction with the intersection of being Jewish and LGBTQ, highlighting the relevance of each identity in support of one another. On Saturday, June 17, at 10 a.m., a Bagels n’ Learn Workshop will use timeline activity to explore key LGBTQ key moments in history.
Save the date, Wednesday, June 21, for Stories from Israel: Stories and Visuals from the Greater Stowe Interfaith trip. Program begins at 6:30 p.m. Visit jcogs.org for more information.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Sh’lach L’cha, (Numbers 13:1-15:41). The significance of self-confidence and self-esteem is one of its many themes.
We read that Moses chooses twelve younger chieftains for what is deemed to be a physically demanding journey. Ten of the twelve report “gloom and doom,” by citing that the land was unconquerable and the inhabitants too powerful.
However, Joshua and Caleb instilled with moral courage, spoke out respectfully in disagreement.
Empowered by their leadership skill sets, their accounts promoted positive visioning and myriad possibilities for the land. Social justice and advocacy are central tenets of Judaism. Joshua and Caleb stepped up as optimistic visionary leaders and took pride in “speaking truth to power.”
— Patti C. Rubin
Voting is open for the annual 4393 Awards, a reader survey sponsored by the Stowe Reporter and News & Citizen to honor the best in our area. Readers helped shape the survey in May by nominating their favorites in each category. Voting is open through June 23. ONE VOTE PER EMAIL ADDRESS. Winners will be announced this summer.
Social Media Advertising - Sponsored Local Content
News, arts, events, community and more from the Vermont Community Newspaper Group.
Our weekly newsletters deliver the latest headlines, upcoming events and local information — straight from the newsroom!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.