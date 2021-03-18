“Until we are brought to this edge
This endless and always edge
To this Shabbat
Sacred and at peace
We pause
We breathe
At rest.”
— Stacey Zisook Robinson
Robinson recently died of COVID-19 complications, (1962-2021). May her poetic and inspiring words live on.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber and guests on Friday, March 19, at 6 p.m., for an uplifting, meditative, virtual musical Shabbat service. Visit jcogs.org to register.
Pesach, known as Passover in English, is a major Jewish spring festival commemorating the Exodus from Egypt. Today our holiday is a celebration of freedom, family and community.
Save the dates to connect with others by participating in the many virtual Passover programs: Launch your first Passover Seder with Rabbi David, Saturday, March 27, 5:30 p.m.; abbreviated freedom singing, Sunday, March 28, 5:30 p.m.; and sumptuous plant-based Sephardic dishes for Passover with Patti, Wednesday, March 24, 7 p.m.
JCOGS and Temple Sinai present a not-to-miss Get Your Sephardi/Mizrahi Pesach Groove On, Wednesday, March 31, 7 p.m., with vocalist, scholar, composer and cantor Dr. Galeet Dardashti. Register for all programs at jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Vayikra, (Lev. 1:1-5:36). While the Book of Leviticus contains ancient sacrifices, which would violate Tza’ar ba’alei chayim today, the issue of the proper form of atonement for progressive Jews is a contemporary one: a combination of prayer and modern offerings. When we give of our time and do so by offering kindness, generosity and compassion on a daily basis, we become closer to God.
— Patti C. Rubin
