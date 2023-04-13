“Let me hear
The whisper of You,
Where faith meets doubt,
Where speaking surrenders to listening,
Where You are everything.
Holy One,
Hear the sound of my hearing,
A quiet yearning as my heart bends to You.
And make my prayers One with Yours.”
— Alden Solovy
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, April 14, at 6 p.m., for a welcoming, uplifting, and meditative musical Shabbat service in our sanctuary and online.
Save the date, Sunday, April 16, for “Commemorating the Holocaust with Music of Jewish Resistance.” The Jewish Community of Greater Stowe in conjunction with the Vermont Holocaust Memorial invites the greater community to their Yom HaShoah Holocaust Remembrance Day. It will be held at JCOGS. Start time is 4 p.m.
Featured will be a concert entitled “Whispers from the Past” performed by Temple Trio, musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Musicologist and Holocaust survivor, Berta Frank, will host the event.
This Holocaust Remembrance Day program is also co-sponsored by Beth Jacob Synagogue, Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra.
The Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Shemini (Leviticus 9:1-11:47). At first read, it may appear that the events detailed are unrelated, but therein lies the challenge of explicating a Torah portion. After the ritual offerings begin, we learn that Aaron’s sons are consumed by a “strange fire.”
Some commentators share that they may have celebrated with spirits before the service. Rabbi Shimshon Raphael Hirsch considers Aaron’s sons innovators. Innovation has consistently been an essential part of Jewish life.
Is that same innovative spirit implied in Chapter 11? In Chapter 11, the rules regarding animals that may or may not be slaughtered and consumed are listed.
Given that our Torah offers no moral, social justice or nutritional guidance as it relates to Kashrut, are progressive Jews meant to be Kashrut innovators?
— Patti C. Rubin
