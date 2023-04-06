“The journey out of Egypt is not simply a journey from despair to hope.
It is a journey from despair to hope and back again many times over.
Such is our nature as human beings. The Children of Israel will weep and rejoice again many times on their long journey through the wilderness. This is the wonder that G-d performs for us on our journey out of Egypt. This is the miracle that transforms our weeping into song.”
— Rabbi Sharon Cohen Anisfeld
If you are reading this on Thursday, April 6: Chag Pesach Sameach! At JCOGS,
Rabbi David Fainsilber will lead us in song, stories and the Passover ritual seder imbued with themes of freedom, renewal, joy, hope and community.
Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks said of this festival, “Pesach is the oldest and most transformative story of hope ever told.”
Join us for our musical Shabbat service on April 7 at 6 p.m., in-person and online, as we celebrate the joy of Shabbat during Passover.
Save the date, April 16, 4 p.m., for our annual Yom Ha Shoah Holocaust Remembrance Commemoration and Concert. Featured as part of the commemoration will be a concert entitled “Whispers from the Past” performed by Temple Trio, musicians from the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, including Laura Markowitz, violin; Ana Ruesink, viola; and John Dunlop, cello. Musicologist and child of Holocaust survivor, Berta Frank, will host the event.
“With a tribute to the spirit of resistance, this concert is testimony to the power of music which served as a source of comfort, of resistance and as entertainment during the Holocaust,” said by Debora Steinerman, president and cofounder of the Vermont Holocaust Memorial.
For more information visit jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
