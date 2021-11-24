Join lay service leader Claudia Woodward on Friday, Nov. 26, at 6 p.m., as she returns to lead us in an online-only Shabbat worship with music and prayer. Easily accessible Zoom link registration is at jcogs.org.
Don’t miss our in-person Hanukkah happening on Wed. Dec. 1 from 5-7 p.m. Join others for this festive and fun holiday event with games, competitive activities and songs galore. Bring your Hanukkah menorah to light together in community. Masks required. All COVID protocols will be observed.
Save the date, Friday, Dec. 3, for a special Shabbat to honor those on the front lines of the pandemic. Service start time is 6 p.m., for in-person and Zoom.
In Vayeishev, Genesis 37:1-40:23, our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat, we discover four revealing stories: the selling of Joseph by his brothers; the indiscretion of Tamar and Judah; the attempted seduction by Potifar’s wife, which ends with her framing Joseph and results in his imprisonment; and last, Joseph’s dream interpretations.
Gifted young Joseph, Jacob’s favorite child, is brash and filled with hubris. But quite frankly, he evolves due to circumstances he continuously faced. The result? The markings of a leader with moral dimensions, due to his integrity.
— Patti C. Rubin
