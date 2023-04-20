“Full of rainwater, I go to the ritual bath,
“Full of rainwater, I go to the ritual bath,
a room between I am alone
and I am together with you.
May no part of me stray up when I go under —
Water closes its ceiling above me.
I am no longer a container for sadness.”
— “A Ritual Bath” by Sarah Antine
While Rabbi David Fainsilber is leading others on the Greater Stowe Holy Land Interfaith Journey in Israel, we welcome back Rabbi Jan Salzman to the JCOGS bimah to lead us in Shabbat worship on Friday, April 21 at 6 p.m., in-person and online.
In 2016, Rabbi Jan created Ruach haMaqom, the first Jewish renewal congregation in Vermont.
Our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Tazria-Metzora (Leviticus 12:1-15:33). Tazria continues to codify individual and family purity. According to the World Health Organization, the elimination of leprosy as a public health problem was achieved globally in 2000.
The mention of serious skin diseases prompts us to think about the healing that was carried out by the ancient priests. Refuah Shleimah been referred to as “healing the Jewish way.”
Physician and author Naomi Remen defines healing as not just achieving physical wellness, but also restoring spiritual wellness. The Mi Shebeirach, our prayer for healing, written by Debbie Freidman, z”l, combines Hebrew and English into one powerful sound that allows those gathered to raise their voices.
In Metzora, we read details about the purification process that relates to the use of a mikvah, a ritual bath.
— Patti C. Rubin
