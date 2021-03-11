“Bless us now, Adonai, as in the days of old.
Watch over us and all your children.
With a strong hand and outstretched arm
Bring us safely through this new desert.”
— Suzanne Sabransky
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m., for a Mizrahi Kabbalat Shabbat with guest vocalist, scholar, composer and cantor, Dr. Galeet Dardashi. Visit jcogs.org to register for the entire series of special programming scheduled for March 17 and March 31.
Watch for details about virtual Passover events. Passover begins on Saturday, March 27, this year.
Our double Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Yayakhel-Pekudei, (Exodus 35:1-40:38). The mitzvah of observing Shabbat and the God-inspired instructions for building and furnishing the Mishkan dominate Yayakhel.
With the golden calf incident behind them, we read that the Israelites are confident that their God will always be there for them. Can the human soul thrive without being nourished? And what comes first: giving or receiving? Perhaps these tzedakah-based energies feed one another in an endless cycle. What nourishes us and holds the power to enhance our capacity to give?
Pekudei closes with the image of a cloud that covers the Mishkan by day and a fire that burns by night, indicating God’s presence therein.
— Patti C. Rubin
