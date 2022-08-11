“The sound of one who knows and wants us to know.
The sound of one who knows and wants us to find out
“The sound of one who knows and wants us to know.
The sound of one who knows and wants us to find out
but not yet. The sound of one who does not know.
The sound of G-d’s voice. The sound of questions dropped
into the mind like stones into water. Yes, that sound.”
— Jill Hammer
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Aug. 12, at 6 p.m., along with members and visitors, as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative Shabbat service in person and online.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Va’etchanon (Deuteronomy 3:23-7:11).
Moses, in the role of teacher, reviews the timeline of significant events that occurred during the 40 years in the desert. It is rich in its portrayal of stories, including a restatement of the Ten Commandments.
Before Moses surrenders his duties, he delivers three final addresses to the Israelites, expressing in detailed terms the kinds of lives he wishes them to lead. The powerful words of the Shema appear in this portion. It serves as a daily declaration of Judaism’s monotheism: faith in one G-d.
Hearing is the most difficult of all the human senses, perhaps the most essential. Speaking of the power of hearing, we are reminded that our biblical role models possessed human strengths and weaknesses. The greatness of a leader like Moses is not found in perfection; it lies in the power of his strengths, despite his weaknesses.
— Patti C. Rubin
