“When our days become dreary with low-hovering clouds of despair, and when our nights become darker than a thousand midnights, let us remember that there is a creative force in this universe, working to pull down the gigantic mountains of evil, a power that is able to make a way out of no way and transform dark yesterdays into bright tomorrows. Let us realize the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”
— Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads a rousing, meditative and uplifting musical Shabbat service at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 6, in-person and online. On Jan. 7, at 10 a.m., join community for this monthly Shabbat morning practice of Torah reading, prayer and meditation.
Save the date, Jan. 15, and join the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition in community as it honors the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., with a reception and concert program at 6 p.m. in the stunning Stowe Village Inn on Mountain Road. All proceeds will be in support of the Lamoille Community House 365 Campaign. Light and love will always be the greater power over darkness and light. For more information, contact Patti Rubin at checkoutgsic@gmail.com.
For this coming Shabbat, we read the last portion of Genesis: Vayechi (47:48-50:26). Its focus is on Jacob’s final days, his bedside blessings for his sons and grandsons, as well as instructions for his burial. But where is his daughter Dinah? It is unclear why she was omitted from his final blessing.
G-d has guided the descendants of Abraham and has brought them to the land of Egypt. The stories of the Hebrew Bible are among the most timeless moving narratives ever written about the human condition and about humanity’s relationship to G-d. These stories have long-shaped Jewish, Christian and, to a lesser degree, Muslim notions of morality, and continue to stir the conscience and imagination of believers and skeptics alike.
