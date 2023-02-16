“We are Moses on the mountain
begging to behold a Presence,
Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: February 16, 2023 @ 10:50 pm
allowed only a glimpse
as we cower in the cleft of a rock.
Humbled, we climb down,
stone tablets clutched to our chest,
lay them tenderly in the tabernacle
to carry on weary shoulders,
through years in the wilderness,
always pining for the Divine Face
we won’t be permitted to see.”
— Jacqueline Jules
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber for an uplifting, meditative, rousing musical Shabbat service on Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m., in person and online.
Purim is just weeks away, one of our most joyous and costume-fun holidays! Why not Ski & Ride Purim? Save the date, Sunday, March 5, to enjoy hamantaschen and hot cocoa with Fainsilber at the Midway Lodge at Stowe Mountain Resort from 1-3 p.m. Visit jcogs.org for more information.
In this week’s Torah portion, Mishpatim (Exodus 21:1-24:18), the Jewish people receive a series of social justice “rules.” Central to all, is the expressed need to treat one another decently and remove any hatred from our hearts.
Fittingly, among the Torah’s dictates is a stricture against mistreating animals in any way. This includes slaughter. Did you know that animals are to be fed before their human caretakers? Moreover, if we should see a working animal struggling under its load, we are commanded to help remove the pack, so the animal does not suffer.
Our portion concludes with a powerful vision. Imagine: A consuming fire atop the mountain. Moses walks inside the cloud that formed and ascends the mountain. Moses remained on the mountain for 40 days and nights. Chapter 12, verse 12 reads: “The Eternal said to Moses, ‘Come up to me on the mountain, and be there.’”
Be there: what a spiritual challenge for Moses and for us, as it is a lesson in mindfulness. G-d’s directive to be there reminds us of the power of standing in our truth and being fully present.
— Patti C. Rubin
