“It isn’t slow, or drawn out; it simply appears, a ribbon of pink
rising like smoke and on its heels, the event, as though this is
what we’ve been waiting for, as though it’s never happened
like this before.”
— Anna Ziegler
Friday, May 28, will mark JCOGS’ second in-person, Zoom-streamed musical Shabbat service, held outside in our tent, with pandemic restrictions in place. This hybrid model fully connects our haimish community under the spiritual leadership of Rabbi David Fainsilber. Our service begins at 6 p.m. Join us by registering an RSVP.
Don’t miss out on June program happenings. Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org.
The importance of maintaining balance in life and avoiding confusion in one’s priorities is found in this week’s Torah portion, Behaalotecha, Numbers 8:1-12:16. We are told of the role that the ark and the sound of the trumpets played in leading the Israelites through the desert.
Our portion opens with the command to Aaron to light the lamps of the menorah that stood in the sanctuary. The act of lighting is a major Jewish ritual act.
We light candles throughout the festival of Chanukah, on the anniversary of the death of a family member and to begin Jewish holidays like our weekly Shabbat.
We even maintain a light — Ner Tamid — eternally burning in synagogues and temples. Kindling is also an act of exploration: it involves illuminating the dark or the unknown.
— Patti C. Rubin
