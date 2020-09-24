After experiencing a history-making one-of-a-kind, uplifting, reflective and music-filled Rosh Hashanah, led by Rabbi David Fainsilber, we anticipate Yom Kippur. But not before Shabbat Shuvah on Sept. 25 at 6 p.m, online.
Plan to join a Vermont-wide clergy-led, rousing, musical and contemplative service that will span the Green Mountains. Connect at 5:30 p.m. for pre-service reflection and learning.
JCOGS is offering Kol Nidrei services online Sept. 27 at 7 p.m. Yom Kippur Day services will begin at 10 a.m. on Sept. 28. Visit jcogs.org for detailed information about Yizkor memorial services, a self-guided meditative nature walk, Mincha,
Neilah, the last shofar blast, Havdalah and break-the-fast.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Haazinu, (Deuteronomy 32:1-52). Moses sings his last song, a heart-tugging love poem to God. The stirring poem portrays the blessings that God lavished on the Israelites; and the wicked deeds they carried out, and the punishments that God inflicted upon them.
Imagine Moses as he begins his ascent to the top of Mt. Nebo. From the summit, he will view the land of Israel from afar, knowing that he will never enter.
There is a special joy that comes from beginning the cycle of Torah and Jewish holidays anew. Continue to connect to our haimish, inclusive community.
— Patti C. Rubin
