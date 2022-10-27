“Creation unfolds in a mystery and everything we do matters. By caring for each other, for the animals, birds and all the earth, we create a tzohar, an opening, for kindness, love and awareness to shine through. And with this, the world is renewed.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in an uplifting, meditative musical service on Oct. 28, at 6 p.m., in-person and online. A very special catered oneg dinner sponsored by past and present board members will follow in honor of Fainsilber’s birthday.
On Nov. 5, at 10 a.m., our monthly Shabbat Torah service will commence with readings, prayers, meditation and discussion. Check out upcoming programming by visiting jcogs.org.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Noach (Genesis. 6:9-11:32). In addition to the flood, transformation, covenant and renewal, our portion includes two of the Torah’s most profound teachings: That a covenant exists between G-d and all living creatures, and that all human beings carry the responsibility for the animals, G-d and each other. Compassion and loving kindness take root whenever we are no longer focused inward, yet able to place ourselves in the shoes of others.
This biblical account filled with awesome imagery is above all a story of moral messaging. Its themes are righteousness, integrity and humankind’s second opportunity to live in accordance with, rather than opposed to, the will of G-d.
Symbolized by the rainbow, G-d made a covenant with Noah, his descendants and all living creatures, never again to destroy the world. Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch explains that when one looks at a rainbow, one sees seven magnificent hues of color. When the rays of the sun touch the rain clouds — which are white — the refracted light appears to create the colors. However, the color is the white of the cloud and what we see are the virtual colors of the refracted light. This miracle of wonder is a metaphor for all G-d created.
