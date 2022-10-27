“Creation unfolds in a mystery and everything we do matters. By caring for each other, for the animals, birds and all the earth, we create a tzohar, an opening, for kindness, love and awareness to shine through. And with this, the world is renewed.”

— Yael Levy

