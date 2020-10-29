“I will make of you a great nation,
And I will bless you;
will make your name great,
And you shall be a blessing.”
— Genesis 12:2
Do you know that the number 40 has prominent significance throughout the Torah and Talmud? Forty represents the concept of renewal, transition or change. It also carries the power to lift a spiritual state of being. According to the Talmud, (Avot 5:26), at age 40, a person transitions from one level of wisdom to the next. Mazel Tov, Rabbi David.
In honor of Rabbi David Fainsilber’s 40th birthday on Oct. 30, register online for this special Zoom Shabbat service at 6 p.m., as Rabbi David’s friends and family from across the continent join him in celebrating this unique and uplifting service.
Is poetry an interest or passion? If so, register for the Virtual Poetry Program at jcogs.org. The first session will meet via Zoom on Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. Choose a favorite poem to share.
In this week’s Torah portion, (Gen. 12:1-17:27), Abraham receives a message:
“Lech Lecha — go forth from your land, your birthplace, your father’s house, to the land I will show you.” In Lech Lecha, four prominent themes are Abraham’s God-given leadership mission, surrogate motherhood, jealousy, and the Abrahamic covenant of circumcision.
— Patti C. Rubin
