“Elul. Late summer month
leading into the holiest of days.
Time of reflection. Time of return.
Time of repentance.
An invitation to open your heart
And feel into your own depths
Searching for sweetness
Searching for tenderness.
Searching for reunion
With your Glorious Creator
Who loves your very being.
Open and be.”
— Rabbi Patti Haskell
Make plans now to attend a magnificent musical Shabbat on Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. Prepare to raise your voices as we join Rabbi David Fainsilber and special guest Rabbi Arielle Lekach-Rosenberg, along with our band to create a rousing and most special Shabbat. Online access available.
Elul is here! It’s the special preparation month before Rosh Hashanah to be honest about our humanness. Our annual chance to look inward. Elul also teaches us about the present moment, and how honest we must be with ourselves, and it’s a time to read Psalm 27.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Shoftim (Deuteronomy 16:18-21:19). It begins with the appointment of judges, governing officials and the principles by which they are to serve. But verse 20: “Justice, justice shall you pursue,” repeats for us with great insistence our responsibility to carry out the daily discipline of performing acts of justice.
Rabbi Harold Kushner reminds us that “being in G-d’s presence is not being in the right place but doing the right things.” What must be happening in our personal lives for us to feel that we are in the presence of G-d? Deep prayer is one response. Love and compassion are others.
— Patti C. Rubin
