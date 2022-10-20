“The earth was not created as a gift to you. You have been given to the earth, to treat it with respectful consideration, as G-d’s earth, and everything on it [must be seen] as G-d’s creation …and to be respected, loved and helped to attain their purpose according to G-d’s will.”
— Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads us in a meditative, uplifting musical Shabbat service on Friday, Oct. 21, at 6 p.m., in person and online.
Save the date, Nov. 5, as JCOGS in partnership with the Lamoille Community House fully supports the annual Raise the Roof to End Homelessness fundraiser.
The 365 Fundraising Campaign needs to raise funds over the next two years to make the dream of a year-round shelter in Lamoille County a reality. Visit lamoilleshelter.org to purchase your tickets, read their compelling, heartfelt case, volunteer and much more.
Our renewed excitement over Torah began with last night’s Simchat Torah celebration when the last portion of Deuteronomy is read, immediately followed by our Torah’s first portion: Bereisheet (Genesis 1:1-6:8).
Bereisheet unfolds in a rhythmic, poetic fashion depicting an orderly six-day ecological creation, allowing a day for rest. From the creation of the Garden of Eden to humankind, tza’ar ba’alei chayim and plant-based food, there existed temptation, lack of accountability, consequence, expulsion and early death.
From the 16th-century, Rabbi Isaac Luria reminds us that the human and Jewish task is to liberate the holy sparks through mitzvot and Torah study, reuniting them with their divine source. Luria also teaches us that the work of completing Eden remains. It involves being able to recognize the light in ourselves and in others and learning how to allow that light to guide our work of Tikkun Olam, setting the world right.
