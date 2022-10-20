“The earth was not created as a gift to you. You have been given to the earth, to treat it with respectful consideration, as G-d’s earth, and everything on it [must be seen] as G-d’s creation …and to be respected, loved and helped to attain their purpose according to G-d’s will.”

— Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.