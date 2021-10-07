“I have set my bow in the clouds, and it shall serve as a sign of the covenant between me and the earth.”
— Genesis 9:13
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber on Friday, Oct. 8, at 6 p.m., as he leads an uplifting, meditative, in-person service under our tent and on Zoom. For Zoom, register at jcogs.org.
On Sunday, Oct. 24, bundle up to walk with your fellow Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition supporters and warm your soul, as we walk for healing. Meet outside of JCOGS at 1 p.m. and walk the recreation path to Stowe Community Church, where our experience will heighten and conclude with music, song and inspirational words.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Noach, (Genesis 6:9-11:32). In addition to the flood, transformation, covenant and renewal, our portion includes two of the Torah’s most profound teachings: that a covenant exists between God and all living creatures, and that all of humankind carry the responsibility for the animal kingdom, each other and God.
Compassion and loving kindness take root whenever we are no longer focused inward, yet able to place ourselves in the shoes of others.
Symbolized by the rainbow, God made a covenant with Noah, his descendants and all living creatures, never again to destroy the world. Rabbi Samson Raphael Hirsch explains that when one looks at a rainbow, one sees seven magnificent hues of color.
When the rays of the sun touch the rain clouds — which are white — the refracted light that emanates from the rays appear to be the glorious colors, but the color is the white of the cloud and what we see are the virtual colors of the refracted light. This phenomenon is a metaphor for the human race.
— Patti C. Rubin
