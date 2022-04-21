“For your benefit, learn from our tragedy. It is not a written law that the next victims must be Jews. It can also be other people. We saw it begin in Germany with Jews, but people from more than twenty other nations were also murdered.”
— Simon Wiesenthal
Join service leader Lynne Gedanken and others as we celebrate our Passover Kabbalat Shabbat service on Friday, April 22, at 6 p.m., both in-person and online. Visit jcogs.org for the link.
On Yom Sh’vi-i-shel Pesach, we read Exodus 14:30-15:21. Pesach signals a pause in our Torah cycle, as we recall the Exodus story and the spiritual freedom of the Israelites.
JCOGS in partnership with co-sponsors, the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition, Stowe Jewish Film Festival and Vermont Holocaust Memorial, welcomes the greater community to this year’s Holocaust remembrance, on Wednesday, April 27, from 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Our program on the theme of “saving memories,” will feature prayers, an inclusive candlelighting ceremony, readings by local interfaith clergy; and the film “Three Minutes – A Lengthening.” A snippet of a home movie found in an attic in South Florida, taken in the late 1930s, offers a cinematic glimpse into the lives of the unsuspecting Jewish citizens of a small Polish village at the precipice of World War II. By identifying people and details of this community, the filmmaker, Bianca Stiger, manages to restore humanity and individuality.
A Q&A facilitated by Stephen Pite, assistant dean of Goddard College, will follow. Glenn Kurtz, finder of the footage and author of the book, “Three Minutes in Poland,” will join via Zoom.
Limited registration of 35 is required for online viewing. Visit jcogs.org for more information and call 802-253-1800 for support.
— Patti Rubin
