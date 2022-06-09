“Dear G-d, as I pray, day after unpredictable day, may the words of my lips spring forth from my soul. May I turn to you, G-d, in tears, in laughter, and in song. And may my prayers be answered.”
— Naomi Levy
If you are seeking a mellifluous musical Shabbat service with uplifting, joyful and meditative notes, join Rabbi David Fainsilber and the JCOGS band on Friday, June 10, at 6 p.m., in person under our tent or online.
Visit jcogs.org to save the July dates for the Stowe Jewish Film Festival. Don’t miss out. Purchase your tickets now by clicking on sprucepeakarts.org.
Save the date, Sunday, July 17, for the Greater Stowe Interfaith Coalition’s first summer service. Details to follow.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Naso (Numbers 4:21-7:89). It is with this portion that we mark the conclusion of the census in our study. Amid the many procedures and laws, is the priestly blessing, Birkat Kohanim. It is the blessing first bestowed in the Torah recited by Aaron.
“Thus, they shall link My name with the People of Israel, and I will bless them.” (Numbers 6:27). In word and deed, and in bestowing an ancient blessing at important times in people’s lives, all of us can help make G-d’s presence felt in the world around us.
Additionally, the principle of “everything happens for a reason” appears in our portion. We are reminded that G-d is constantly sending us tailor-made messages for our specific circumstances and connections. But whatever the outcome, the process of introspection is bound to reveal valuable insights, if we are open to searching for them.
— Patti C. Rubin
