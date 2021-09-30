Genesis
Your hands create my body
your mouth breathes life in me
my face shines in your eyes
you call me by my name
Alone how should I shine?
Alone I am in darkness
Alone unshapely clod of earth
Alone I do not exist
— Eva Toth
Join us under our big tent on Friday, Oct. 1, at 6 p.m. for our first kick-off-the-Torah-cycle Shabbat. Rabbi David Fainsilber will lead this uplifting music-filled service that will include music by Rachel Funk and Rabbi Fainsilber. “Green” readings, poetry and meditations will punctuate the service.
Patti Rubin will deliver a d’var Torah on portion Bereisheet, through a Jewish vegan lens. Our second all-vegan oneg will feature vegan delights from area chefs and eateries. If Zoom is your option for this service, register at jcogs.org.
As our New Year of 5782 rolls out, Rabbi David reminds us to: “Embrace Shabbat this year. Embrace learning this year. And set into practice a year in community, for a thoughtfully-led life.”
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Bereisheet. (Genesis 1:1-6:8) From the creation of the first human to humankind; as well as Eden, human partnerships and the animal kingdom: it is choice that plays a significant role. Eden’s land mines are likened to temptation, transformation and expulsion.
Rabbi Joseph Telushkin reminds us that as good as it was, creation remains unfinished. The rabbis of the Talmud deduced from God’s ceasing to create that it is humankind’s mission to serve as God’s partner in completing creation and perfecting the world.
— Patti Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.