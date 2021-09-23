“The celebrations of Sukkot teach us that there are two ways to live. You can live believing that nothing in your life is a miracle or you can live believing that everything in your life is a miracle.”
Philosopher and social critic Rabbi Adin Steinsaltz wrote that sitting in a sukkah is an expression of a love affair with God: “The sukkah, in its physical form is, in a way, a hug. The inner sense of the holiday of Sukkot is not one of remembering anything in particular but welcoming the divine hug.”
Join Rabbi David Fainsilber as he leads an uplifting, meditative and soul-satisfying musical Sukkot Shabbat service on Sept. 24 at 6 p.m., in-person in our tent, or on Zoom with registration at jcogs.org.
The mission of the Lamoille Community Food Share is to help, support and improve the physical well-being of adults and children who might otherwise go hungry. If you were unable to actively participate in our 19th High Holiday Food Drive, consider sending a monetary donation to P.O. Box 173, Morrisville, VT 05661.
Our Torah portion for this coming Shabbat is Chol Ha Mo-eid Sukkot. (Exodus 33:12-34:26)
Within Ki Tisa, found in Exodus and read during the festival holiday of Sukkot, Moses feels lost after the golden calf incident. One of the most dramatic and memorable in our Torah’s Exodus, is how Moses emerges after God shows God’s back to Moses, a symbol of strength.
God’s divine inspiration allowed Moses to move forward with renewed strength and empowerment.
Don’t miss out on exciting upcoming programming. Stay connected by visiting jcogs.org.
— Patti C. Rubin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.